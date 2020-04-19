|
Francine Emerson, age 75; loving daughter of the late Nathan and Gertrude (nee Spivak) Emerson; beloved mother of Mark Berry; proud grandmother of Alana, Blake, and Rachel Berry; devoted sister of Lois (the late Donald) Paul and Arnold (Sandi) Emerson; dear aunt of Jeffrey (Tawny) and Steven (Vicki) Golub, and Gail (Sean) OConnor, and loving great aunt of six. A private graveside service has been held. Contributions may be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020