Francine Steinberg-Kauffman
April 19,1945 - July 9, 2020
Francine died unexpectedly and alone. Covid -19 took her presence but not our wonderful memories.
My MOTHER, a very special woman who was a loving, caring, giving soul loved by so many. I will miss her so -Kim
My AUNT, Franny called me Cher and made me giggle. Such a kind, generous, loving soul -Cheryl
My SISTER, we were like two peas in a pod with a never ending conversation. Who do I talk with now? -Leni
Francine, the youngest of four siblings, was born in Chicago, Illinois to Dr. Samuel and Anna Steinberg. The family relocated to Wilmette and Fran graduated from New Trier Township High School, Class of 1962. She went on to earn her BA in Education from the University of Arizona and her M.Ed. from the University of Phoenix. She majored in Math and combined her intense interest in math with her love of children to become a very popular and effective math teacher. She was also a hard-working, talented, entrepreneur who opened a variety of successful retail shops to support her family.
Francine is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Kauffman-Hannah and grandson Brandon; and two sons of her heart: Charles Troy and Clarence Troy and their families. Sister, Lenore Green, husband, Dr. Phillip C. Green. Niece, Cheryl Kahn-Hyatt, husband James Hyatt and great-niece Jadyn. Nephew, Louis Kahn, wife Eileen, children: Zachary, Jason, Allie. Brother, Lawrence Steinberg (wife, the late Judith Steinberg), their children: Phillip Steinberg and wife Virginia, Lois, children: Mitchell, Joshua; Vivian Davis and husband Russ, children: Derek, Brandon; Cousins: Ellen and husband Howard Gossage, their children: Elizabeth and Renee. Cousins: Steve, wife Ione, Jeremy, Alex, and many more cousins too numerous to mention.
Francine was preceded in death by Gilbert (Gib) Byron, the love of her life; mother, Anna Steinberg; and father, Dr. Samuel Steinberg.
Memorial service will be held on ZOOM on Saturday, August 1, 7:00pm CST/5:00pm PST/8:00pm EST. To join us, contact either Lenore, Cheryl, Ellen or Kim.
Donations In lieu of Shiva to: Lupus.org
or autism-society.org