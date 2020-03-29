|
Francine Motenko (nee Steinberg), 89 passed away in Marin County, CA due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Crane and the late Max Motenko. Fran is survived by her daughters Barbara M. Stone (Robert) and Karen Motenko-Neal (Paul); stepsons Neil Motenko (Mindy Margulies) and Steve Motenko (Karen); grandsons Daniel Neal (Erica), David Stone and Michael Stone (fiancée Robin Shapiro); step-grandsons Adam Motenko (Andrea), Joshua Motenko (Kathryn) and Micah Motenko; great grandchildren Adeline and Rowan Neal; and great step-grandchildren Storie Morris and Lyla Motenko. Donations may be made to the or Fran's favorite place to donate, .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020