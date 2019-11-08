|
Francine Murr, of Riverside; beloved wife of William Murr; loving mother of Aaron (Deborah) Murr; proud grandmother of Rachel & Luke Murr; dear sister-in-law of Kathleen Murr; friend of many; she will be dearly missed. Visitation 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 10 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Visitation continues Monday, November 11 at the funeral home from 10 a.m., until time of funeral service, 11 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Chicago Lighthouse, 1850 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago, IL 60608 are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 8, 2019