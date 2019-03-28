|
Francine R. Bulmash nee Ornstein, 81, beloved wife of Paul for 55 1/2 years; loving mother of Jodi Holman, Mindy (Fred) Lucas and Gene Bulmash (Emily Kaiser); cherished Nonnie of Isaac, Tommie, Rachel, Sarah, Dave, Yaakov, Aidan and Ben. Chapel service, Thursday, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MDS Foundation. For information or condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019