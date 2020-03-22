Home

Francine Rissman

Francine Rissman Obituary
Francine Rissman, nee Greenberg. She was the wonderful wife of Burton Rissman for 67 years, the daughter of Michael and Rose Greenberg, loving mother of Lawrence (Ellen), Thomas (Debora Choate) and Michael (Marguerite Iorio, deceased, and Jennifer Dressler), the marvelous grandmother of Jeffrey (Cassandra), David (deceased), Jessica Cohen (Roni), Nicole Shamis (Ben), Kelly, Julie, Jonathan, Joseph and Nicholas, great grandmother of Kody, Shay and Emmy Cohen and Max and Ruby Shamis, and sister of Adelaide Rosen (Leonard), Enid Bloch, and the deceased William Greenberg (Barbara). She went everywhere; she did everything (including practice law); she loved music, theater, reading, sports, the arts, the law, history and archaeology, and her family and friends; and she was a generous donor to the organizations she supported. In view of the pandemic, no funeral, shiva or other gathering is planned now, but a memorial service will be held when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Chicago Symphony, Crow Canyon Archaeological Center (in Cortez, CO), Shirley Ryan Ability Center, or Steppenwolf Theatre.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020
