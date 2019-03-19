Francine Stamos, nee Curtis, age 83, beloved wife of the late Dean; loving mother of Kevin P., the late Thomas D. (Julie) and Christopher G. (Jennifer) Stamos; devoted daughter of the late George and Tessie; proud grandmother of Dana, Gayle and Luke Stamos; dear sister of Effie (the late Peter) Tragos, the late Becky (the late Socrates) Shukas and the late John (MaryAnn) Curtis; fond aunt and cousin of many. She was a great cook, bowler and perfected the art of conversation. She was always on the go, the life of the party and always having fun. She lived her life for her community, her friends and her family Visitation Wednesday, March 20,2019 from 4 to 9 p.m., at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Family and friends will meet Thursday morning at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona St., Chicago, IL 60625, for Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial donations to St. Demetrios Church would be appreciated. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. (773) 386-3833. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary