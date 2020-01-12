|
We celebrate the life of longtime Wheaton resident Francine Underdown (nee Tarsitano), who died on January 5th. Much beloved by a large extended family and many friends, she positively influenced those around her from her counselor days at Hull House's camp at Bowen Country Club in the 1950s, to her recent volunteer work at a food pantry. She was a lover of art and music, an enthusiastic world traveler, and an accomplished gardener. Franny brought people together through parties, trips and long friendships. She was welcoming to all who crossed her threshold, quick to laugh, and warm of heart. In addition to the Tarsitano and Underdown families, she will be sorely missed by friends, neighbors and all who fell within her sphere. She was preceded in death by her husband James R. Underdown, and is survived by her son James (Karen Briner), her daughter Susan Conley (Peter), and two grandchildren – Kevin and Shannon. There will be a memorial held in the spring. Contact Sue at [email protected] for further information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020