Francis A. Ferrone, age 90, of Chicago, veteran, US Army, Korea; dear brother of Donald (Kay) Ferrone; loving uncle of Robert (Vicki Duke Dietz), Christopher (Janet) and Felicia (Christopher Gentner) Ferrone; great-uncle of Harrison (Fiancée Kelsey Betzelberger), Alex and Haley Ferrone; devoted son of the late Henry and Fannie nee Trimarco Ferrone. He is also survived by many Trimarco cousins and his dear friends, Jack White and John Valentine. Fran was a graduate of St. Catherine of Sienna parochial school in Oak Park, Fenwick High School and DePaul University. For many years he and his brother Don owned and operated the Chicago Sight Seeing Co., American Sightseeing Tours, Chicago Gray Line, Prairie Trailways, and O'Hare Wisconsin Limousine Service. Private interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in memory of Fran. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.