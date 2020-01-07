|
Frank Calzaretta, age 83, of Naperville, IL passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1936 in Chicago, IL. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Cathy (nee Dieden); son, David (Denise); daughter, Lisa; grandchildren; Jared, Alicia, Adrian, Isabella, Oliver, brother; Tony, nephews; Tony (Jenny), Steve (Michelle), Joe (Jessica), great-nephews, John, Robert; great-nieces, Nina and Adrianna. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Susan (nee Lenza) Calzaretta and sister-in-law, JoAnn. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Additional visitation Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until the time of service 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials in Frank's name may be made to or Mulliganeers (Giving Kids a Second Chance). Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020