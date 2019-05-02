Francis D. "Frank" Supple lived the first 79 of his 93 years in Chicago, then moved to Minneapolis to be near family. He died peacefully on April 28, 2019 in his recliner. Preceded in death by the love of his life, Mary Patricia, parents John and Bridget, siblings John, Thomas, James, Charles, Sister Mary Supple, and two infant siblings, Joseph and Eileen. He is survived by his beloved children John (Justine), Eileen Supple (John Byom), Therese Kincade (Robert), and Robert (Kathleen); grandchildren Genevieve Morgan (Todd), Vanessa Thornton (Charles), Matthew Byom (Chelsea), Kathryn Byom (Keenan Marshall), Anne Kincade (Christopher Howard), Laura Kincade, Ryan (Mallory), Kevin (Ashley) and Colin, and great grandchildren Henry, George, Nolan and Fiona. Corporal in WWII U.S. Army Air Force, graduate of St. Leo High School and Illinois Institute of Technology; retired as Vice President of Sales, Alexander & Alexander. Loved golf, the Sox and the Bears. Family and friends will meet at St. Barnabas Church, 10134 S. Longwood Dr., Chicago, IL 60643 on Friday, May 3, 2019 for visitation 10:00am-11:00am. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., P.O. Box 288, Sullivan, IL 61951 or online at www.thelittletheatre.org are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary