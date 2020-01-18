|
Francis E. "Frank" Griffin. Beloved Husband of the late Ella Mae nee Kemmer for 73 years. Loving father of Daniel (Joyce), Lawrence (Denise), Kathryn (Les) Lamping, Tom (Jennifer), Mary (Greg Baker), and the late Dolly (Ed) Hudgins. Proud grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 14. Dear brother of Sr. Beatrice. Francis was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Francis was a proud member of the Army Air Corps 509th Composite during WWII. Visitation Monday 8:30 am until the time prayers are said at 10:15am at The Jaeger Funeral Home 3526 N. Cicero Ave to St. Viator Church 11:00am mass. Cremation private. Please omit flowers. Info (773) 545-1320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020