Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jaeger Funeral Home
3526 N. Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
773-545-1320
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
8:30 AM
Jaeger Funeral Home
3526 N. Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:15 AM
Jaeger Funeral Home
3526 N. Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Viator Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis E. Griffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis E. Griffin Obituary
Francis E. "Frank" Griffin. Beloved Husband of the late Ella Mae nee Kemmer for 73 years. Loving father of Daniel (Joyce), Lawrence (Denise), Kathryn (Les) Lamping, Tom (Jennifer), Mary (Greg Baker), and the late Dolly (Ed) Hudgins. Proud grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 14. Dear brother of Sr. Beatrice. Francis was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Francis was a proud member of the Army Air Corps 509th Composite during WWII. Visitation Monday 8:30 am until the time prayers are said at 10:15am at The Jaeger Funeral Home 3526 N. Cicero Ave to St. Viator Church 11:00am mass. Cremation private. Please omit flowers. Info (773) 545-1320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -