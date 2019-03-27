Home

Francis E. "Frank" Kelly

82, Sergeant in Chicago Police Dept. for 28 years, Air Force Veteran; beloved husband of Pauline for 58 years; loving father of Jeanne (Paul) Prete, and Ann (Tim) Ryniec; cherished grandfather of Kelly, Abby, Ryan, Dylan and Sean; dear brother to the late Bernard Kelly, Mary (Jim) Brophy, Bernadette Kania, and Faye Larsen; fond uncle to many. Visitation Saturday, April 13th from 10am-11am at St. Eugene Parish (7958 W. Foster, Chicago) followed by Memorial Mass at 11am.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019
