Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Palatine
2380 Hicks Road
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 963-0215
For more information about
Francis Kelly
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Eugene Parish
7958 W. Foster
Chicago, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Eugene Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis E. "Frank" Kelly


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Francis E. "Frank" Kelly Obituary
82, Sergeant in Chicago Police Dept. for 28 years, Air Force Veteran; beloved husband of Pauline for 58 years; loving father of Jeanne (Paul) Prete, and Ann (Tim) Ryniec; cherished grandfather of Kelly, Abby, Ryan, Dylan and Sean; dear brother to the late Bernard Kelly, Mary (Jim) Brophy, Bernadette Kania, and Faye Larsen; fond uncle to many. Visitation Saturday, April 13th from 10am-11am at St. Eugene Parish (7958 W. Foster, Chicago) followed by Memorial Mass at 11am.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now