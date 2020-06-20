Francis (Frank) G. Marino, 66, died Tuesday, June 16, at his Momence home, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born December 14, 1953, in Chicago, a son of the late Peter and Marian (Seriani) Marino. Frank became the third generation in his family to work as a cement mason, joining Cement Masons' Union Local 502 in 1973. He was a loving father to two daughters, Christina L. and Katelyn R. Marino. Frank's memory also will be cherished by his former wife and longtime friend, Karen L. Marino; many nieces and nephews; and his siblings and their life partners: Peter S. Marino, late; Jacob, late (Maryann) Marino; Salvatore (Donna, late) Marino; Lucia Matteson (Randy Brown); Gerard (Doris) Marino; Peter V. Marino (Ed Koch).
Frank will be remembered for his humor, open heart, open home, love of nature and fondness for his pup, Cody.
As Frank wished, a private memorial service will be held by his family. To celebrate Frank's love of birds, memorials may be sent to the National Audubon Society (https://www.audubon.org/how-to-help) or the American Bird Conservancy (https://abcbirds.org/donate).
Frank will be remembered for his humor, open heart, open home, love of nature and fondness for his pup, Cody.
As Frank wished, a private memorial service will be held by his family. To celebrate Frank's love of birds, memorials may be sent to the National Audubon Society (https://www.audubon.org/how-to-help) or the American Bird Conservancy (https://abcbirds.org/donate).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.