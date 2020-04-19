|
Francis G. Ryan Jr. died on April 10, 2020, of cardiac arrest at the age of 84. Born and raised in Chicago, Frank attended St. Ignatius grade school, and graduated from Sullivan High School in 1954. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1955 where he served nearly three years. He graduated from Marquette University in 1962.
Hired by United Press International (UPI), Frank spent the next 19 years as a political reporter and then Bureau Chief, covering the Governor's Office and State Legislature in Madison, WI. In 1985, he served as Press Secretary and speech writer in the Wisconsin Office of Attorney General and then edited the AFSCME Union newspaper. Frank retired in 1998.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Claire McMahon Ryan, and is survived by their six children: John (Julie Lochmann), Daniel (Megan Devore) Thomas (Karen Kucera), James (Sandy Hilton), Terry (Jo Anne), and Sheila (Marc Wiehl), ten grandchildren, and his sister Kathleen Corcoran of Minnesota, along with several nieces and nephews.
Frank is interred at the Farley Center Natural Path Sanctuary in Verona, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, any remembrances may be made in his name to NAMI of Wisconsin or the Fitchburg Serenity Club.
