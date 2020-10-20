1/1
Francis Higgins
Francis R. (Pinky) Higgins Sr., 96, passed away October 13, 2020. U.S. Army Air Corp World War II Veteran and retired Chicago Police Sergeant. Beloved husband of the late Loretta (nee Moylan) Higgins for 69 years. Loving father of Margaret (Bill) Lawler, Joan (John) Schmitz, Francis Jr. (Nancy), Michael, Kathleen (John) Bonaccorsi, and Mary Higgins Judge. Grandfather of Ryan, David, Beth, Dennis, Jeremy, Matthew, Savannah, Thomas, Anne, Michael, Tracy, Joshua, Natasha, Francesca, Ryan and Henry. Great Grandfather of six. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph F. and Mary (nee Cruise) Higgins, and his siblings Joseph Jr. (Eileen) Higgins, John (Marge) Higgins, Mary Eileen Higgins, and Richard (Josephine) Higgins. Uncle and Grand Uncle of many. He was a Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree, and requested any donations to the K of C, Council 2191, Box 25, Batavia, Illinois 60510.

Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a future date.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

