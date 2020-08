Francis "Hugh" Mulvihill, 75, of Orland Hills, IL passed away August 24,2020. Beloved husband of Jeanne for 52 years; loving father of NancyMulvihill and Christopher Mulvihill; dearest uncle to many nieces andnephews. Hugh was a Vietnam Veteran, he served in the United StatesAirforce. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In lieu offlowers please make memorials to Peoples Animal Welfare Society(P.A.W.S) 8301 W. 191st St. Tinley Park, IL. Mass of Christian burial atSt. Julie Billiard Catholic Church in Tinley Park Friday, August 28,2020 10:00AM. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Arrangements trusted toBrady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park, IL. Forquestions or to sign our online guestbook please visit www.bradygill.com or call 708-614-9900