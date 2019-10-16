Home

Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
134 Arthur Street
Elmhurst, IL
Francis I. Butler Obituary
Francis I. "Fran" Butler, age 84, of Elmhurst, beloved husband of Elizabeth "Beth", nee Brown; loving father of Catherine Butler, Margaret "Molly" Galvin, Beth (David) Altier, Peter Butler, Stephen Butler, Maureen (David) Schroeder and Sarah (Brian) Ford; cherished Papa of Maddy (Adam) Maloney, Stephanie and Frannie Smith, Sean and Michael Galvin, Peggy Altier, Erin Butler, Duncan and Luke Schroeder, Cate and Emma Ford; Great Papa of Max and Mabel Maloney, Ruby Galvin and William Schroeder; dear brother of Judith, Daniel (Audie), John (Rosita) and Jim (Marianne) Butler, Mary Alice (Thomas) Coffey, Jane (the late Francis) Connors and the late Michael and Stephen Butler; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud graduate of St. Catherine of Siena Grade School, Fenwick High School (1953) and Loras College (1959). Lifelong career in sales and marketing, retiring from Alloyd Inc. Thirty-year member of Kairos Prison Ministry team, including Chairman of Kairos of Illinois. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Friends and family will meet Friday for Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 134 Arthur Street, Elmhurst. Interment Saint Mary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kairos Prison Ministry of Illinois, Attn: Jim Dolan, PO Box 772, Ballwin, MO 63011 or IC Catholic Prep, 217 S. Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst, IL 60126. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019
