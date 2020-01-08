Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:15 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Florek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis J. Florek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis J. Florek Obituary
Beloved husband of Leona F. (nee Christopher) Florek. Loving father of Karen (John) Schneeweiss & Christine Florek. Dear brother of the late; Edward (Betty) Florek, John (Quillan) Florek & Eva (Edek) Staniszewski. Kind uncle of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Thursday, January 9th from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Chapel prayers Friday, January 10th, 9:15 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Our Lady of the Woods Church in Orland Park, Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery in Justice. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -