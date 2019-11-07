|
Francis J. Lencioni, 103 of Arlington Hts.; He is survived by many adoring family and friends; Frank proudly served in the United States Navy during WW ll as the Lieutenant Commander of a B-24 Liberator crew in the Pacific.Memorial Visitation Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 2 pm until the 4 pm Memorial Service at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.,1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. (four blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Saint James Catholic Church, 820 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights 60004. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019