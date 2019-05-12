Rev. Francis J. Royer SSC, age 87, beloved son of the late Theresa (nee Kauss) and Joseph Royer; loving brother of the late Bernard A. Royer. Ordained Columban Missionary Priest December 21, 1957. Missioned in Korea for 1958-1992. Fr. Royer attended St. Baranabas Grammar School, St. Ignatius College Prep High School, and received his undergraduate degree at Loyola University, Chicago. He found great joy in being a Columban Missionary priest. He did not limit himself to only their spiritual needs, but built two churches there, working brick by brick, alongside his people. In recent years, he continued his priestly work at St. Alexander Church, Palos Heights, Sacred Heart Church, Palos Hill and at Palos Hospital as chaplain in the Pastoral Care Department. He will be remembered by all he touched, for his gentle, kind nature infused with Irish wit, and his great, intense love for the Fighting Irish and Notre Dame. Lying in State Tuesday 10:00 A.M. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. Alexander Church 7025 W. 126th St. Palos Heights. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Columban Fathers P.O. Box 10 St. Columbans, NE 68056 would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary