Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
(847) 587-2100
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lakes St. Bede Church
36455 N. Wilson Rd. (at intersection with Route 59)
Ingleside, IL
Francis Jerome Maloney


1926 - 2019
Francis Jerome Maloney Obituary
Frances Jerome "Jerry" Maloney, 93, of Fox Lake, at rest October 22, 2019. Born May 21, 1926, in Chicago, the son of the late Martin and Ellen Maloney. Dear brother of the late William (the late Dorothy) Maloney, the late Mary Jane (the late James) Larkin, the late Neil (the late Eileen) Maloney, and the late Rev. Fr. Edward J. Maloney. Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Guided by his faith in God and his commitment to the Gospel, Jerry touched the lives of many in his vocations as priest, pastor, Federal probation officer, and friend to those in need. Visitation Friday, October 25, 4-8 p.m., Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Visitation resuming Saturday, October 26, from 9-9:30 a.m., at funeral home with a 10 a.m. Mass following at Our Lady of the Lakes St. Bede Church, 36455 N. Wilson Rd. (at intersection with Route 59), Ingleside. Burial All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry's name to NPH USA, 134 N. LaSalle St., Ste. 500, Chicago, IL 60602-1036, www.NPHUSA.org/donate, or 888-201-8880, appreciated. Online condolences www.HamsherLakeside.com, for information, 847-587-2100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
