Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
(847)901-4012
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis McConnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis John McConnell


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis John McConnell Obituary
Francis John "John" McConnell, 53, formerly of Kenilworth. Adored husband of Amy Kishikawa. Beloved son of Francis John "Jack" and Caroline "Lynn" (nee Paschen) McConnell. Loving brother of Robert Francis (Robyn) Doepel, Ann (Scott) Bringelson, and Caroline (Matthew) Helling. Dear uncle of six. Friend to all. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29th from 2-4pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Road, Glenview, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS Chicago, http://www.pawschicago.org/how-to-help/donate/. Info 847-901-4102 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now