|
|
Francis John "John" McConnell, 53, formerly of Kenilworth. Adored husband of Amy Kishikawa. Beloved son of Francis John "Jack" and Caroline "Lynn" (nee Paschen) McConnell. Loving brother of Robert Francis (Robyn) Doepel, Ann (Scott) Bringelson, and Caroline (Matthew) Helling. Dear uncle of six. Friend to all. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29th from 2-4pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Road, Glenview, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS Chicago, http://www.pawschicago.org/how-to-help/donate/. Info 847-901-4102 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019