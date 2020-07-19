Francis (Franny) DiLorenzo, aged 76, died on July 8, 2020, after many months of poor health and 2 recent hospitalizations regarding respiratory failure due to chronic lung disease and congestive heart failure. Franny hosted great parties and dinners with his life-long partner, Raymond Peternell, over the years. They traveled well with friends or just the two of them, especially cherishing the two trips to Italy. He had worked in the window treatment business for many years after moving to Chicago from Wilmington, Delaware, and meeting Raymond. Retiring early from that career, he enrolled in a culinary arts/chef training program at Washburne City College of Chicago, achieving an A.A. degree. Then he began a career as a chef and caterer. Known for his irascibility yet generous spirit and charming nature, he leaves behind many family members and friends. His 50-year relationship with Raymond developed from best friends to domestic partners, and then from a civil union to finally a legal marriage as laws changed favorably and equitably. He lived well, just not long enough.



Many below, among others, have good stories to tell about Franny:



Brother: Anthony (Diane) DiLorenzo Sister (deceased) : Madlyn (Bob) Toner Nieces: Sharon (Robin Bunch) Toner; Jennifer Helms and great-niece Katie Nephew: Robert (Jackie) Toner and family. Loving cousin: Lucille Harley In-laws: Sisters Penny Leisner and Gayle Hillyard Brother: George (Renee) Peternell and their family Nieces: Colleen (David) Ungurean and family; Samantha (Ben) Crowell and family Nephews: Russell Moose; David (Cassie) Miller and family; Matthew (Amy) Miller and family; Max (Abby) Peternell and family; Kevin (Carlie) Peternell



Devoted Friends: Susan Caygill; John Brichetto and Eric Peterson; Ed Gryzlo and Jim Kinsinger; Yvette Paetsch; Jessica Vlack,James and Renatta Kelleher; all of the 609 Stratford neighbors; and the volunteer staff under the guidance of Lori Cannon at North Side Vital Bridges Food Pantry.





