Francis Joseph DiLorenzo
Francis (Franny) DiLorenzo, aged 76, died on July 8, 2020, after many months of poor health and 2 recent hospitalizations regarding respiratory failure due to chronic lung disease and congestive heart failure. Franny hosted great parties and dinners with his life-long partner, Raymond Peternell, over the years. They traveled well with friends or just the two of them, especially cherishing the two trips to Italy. He had worked in the window treatment business for many years after moving to Chicago from Wilmington, Delaware, and meeting Raymond. Retiring early from that career, he enrolled in a culinary arts/chef training program at Washburne City College of Chicago, achieving an A.A. degree. Then he began a career as a chef and caterer. Known for his irascibility yet generous spirit and charming nature, he leaves behind many family members and friends. His 50-year relationship with Raymond developed from best friends to domestic partners, and then from a civil union to finally a legal marriage as laws changed favorably and equitably. He lived well, just not long enough.

Many below, among others, have good stories to tell about Franny:

Brother: Anthony (Diane) DiLorenzo Sister (deceased) : Madlyn (Bob) Toner Nieces: Sharon (Robin Bunch) Toner; Jennifer Helms and great-niece Katie Nephew: Robert (Jackie) Toner and family. Loving cousin: Lucille Harley In-laws: Sisters Penny Leisner and Gayle Hillyard Brother: George (Renee) Peternell and their family Nieces: Colleen (David) Ungurean and family; Samantha (Ben) Crowell and family Nephews: Russell Moose; David (Cassie) Miller and family; Matthew (Amy) Miller and family; Max (Abby) Peternell and family; Kevin (Carlie) Peternell

Devoted Friends: Susan Caygill; John Brichetto and Eric Peterson; Ed Gryzlo and Jim Kinsinger; Yvette Paetsch; Jessica Vlack,James and Renatta Kelleher; all of the 609 Stratford neighbors; and the volunteer staff under the guidance of Lori Cannon at North Side Vital Bridges Food Pantry.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 17, 2020
Franny was a good friend and Volunteer at the Northside Groceryland Food Pantry. Yes he could sound a little sharp-tongued until you got to know him. I always enjoyed working with him at the check-in desk. He will be greatly missed.
Kevin Murphy
Coworker
July 17, 2020
Condolences to Raymond and the family. I always enjoyed time spent talking and sharing a drink with Franny...a quick wit and never at a loss for words. I'm sure he is and will always be missed by family and friends.
Ken Koerber
Friend
July 16, 2020
Ray and Frannie embodied the definition of loving, joyful partnership. I am so grateful to have known him.
Ellen Ward
Friend
July 16, 2020
We will always remember Franny for his wonderful smile, quick wit and warm personality. Many fond memories of fun and happy get togethers. Prayers to Raymond and his family for the loss of their beloved Franny. Hugs. Julie and Dominic Morrone
Julie Morrone
Friend
July 15, 2020
I will always remember Franny. Loved it when they came to Wilmington. When I was small he would babysit me. We had a lot of fun. RIP Cuz 1st Cousin
Mary Lou Dierolf
Family
July 15, 2020
I will always remember the warm embrace and welcoming smile at many celebrations. New Years Day will be missing a special person who brought much joy to the day's events.
Dorene
Friend
July 15, 2020
I was always so happy to see Franny & Raymond whenever they entered the room. Im so sorry to hear about Franny. Our deepest sympathy to Raymond, cherished family & friends.
Shar & Jeff Bonner
July 15, 2020
My deepest condolences to Raymond and Franny's family. I will always renember the get togethers with mutual friends . He always knew how to make you smile.
Rick Cronin
Friend
July 15, 2020
what will Christmas be without your delicious lasagna. We loved u very much you were part of us for 50 wonderful years
Penny Leisner
Sister
July 15, 2020
Friday was one of the best people I've ever met in life? Me and my wife was grateful to be in his presence he was just so funny when we came over to help himI would miss you my friend rest well
Thomas Wilkins
Friend
July 15, 2020
Franny was a wonderful friend! I'll miss him.
Douglas OKeeffe
Friend
July 15, 2020
Sincere Sympathy to Raymond, and all of Frannys Family. We have so enjoyed many good times together, and now we enjoy the Memories, as you have found your Peace. Barb & Paul ZUBINSKI
Barb Kay
Friend
July 15, 2020
We will always remember Franny for his warm, welcoming, and cheerful attitude. Franny enjoyed life but his passion was cooking, I will always remember the lovely dinner parties he and Raymond hosted over the years. A dear friend for more than 32 years, he will be dearly missed. Love you always my friend, John & Eric
John Brichetto & Eric Peterson
Friend
