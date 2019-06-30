|
|
Bud, 91, passed away on June 25, 2019. Born in Chicago on October 29, 1927, Attended Fenwick High School in Oak Park. Stationed in Japan with the US Army after WW II. Attended Loyola Law School and worked as an attorney in Chicago for 40 years. Preceded in death by parents Frank and Josephine Valentine. He is survived by his wife, Janice (nee Lerret). Father to Mary Jo, Frank, and Jay (Elizabeth). Brother of John Valentine. Grandfather of Jack, Max and Sam Blythe. Brother of the late Gloria (the late Larry) Caine (nee Valentine) Uncle to Francesca Caine and many. Services are Wednesday July 10 at St. Joseph Parish 1107 N Orleans St, Chicago, IL 60610. Visitation 10:00 am. Funeral Mass 11:00 am.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019