Frank Heffley, 83, of Elk Grove Village passed away Nov. 3, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn; loving father of Frank (Judy), Mark (Ann) and Robert (Lynn) Heffley; cherished grandpa of 4 and he leaves behind many loving friends and family. A visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 8 from 3pm-5pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd. Elk Grove Vil. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Julian Eymard Church, 601 Biesterfield Rd. Elk Grove Vil. on Monday, Nov. 9 at 10am followed by an interment at St. Michael Cemetery - Palatine. For info 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
