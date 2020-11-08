1/
Francis K. Heffley
Frank Heffley, 83, of Elk Grove Village passed away Nov. 3, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn; loving father of Frank (Judy), Mark (Ann) and Robert (Lynn) Heffley; cherished grandpa of 4 and he leaves behind many loving friends and family. A visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 8 from 3pm-5pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd. Elk Grove Vil. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Julian Eymard Church, 601 Biesterfield Rd. Elk Grove Vil. on Monday, Nov. 9 at 10am followed by an interment at St. Michael Cemetery - Palatine. For info 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Julian Eymard Church
Funeral services provided by
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
