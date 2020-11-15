Age 79, passed away peacefully on November 11th. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Heneghan); loving father of Kathleen (Brandon) Darger, Matthew (Erin), and Anne (Jack) Rahlfs; loving grandfather of Colleen, Philip, Patrick, Bridget, Francis, Nolan, Mary, and Matthew; devoted son of the late John and Nora (nee Sullivan); dear brother of Mary (the late Don) Garrity and Tim (Pat) and the late Jack (Jean), Bud (Carol), Alice (the late Vince) Pellettieri, Tom (Maureen), and Pat (the late Kitty); loving uncle of many nieces and nephews; fond cousin to many; cherished and loyal friend to all who knew him. Visitation will be held on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. Park Ridge. Interment private. We understand, and respect your decision not to participate in the celebration due to the current pandemic. A live stream of the funeral service can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/cooneyfuneralhome/
A memorial Mass will be held at a later late. In lieu of flowers donations to The Alzheimer's Association
. For information please call (847) 685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com