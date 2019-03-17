Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Lyne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis M. "Frank" Lyne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Francis M. "Frank" Lyne Obituary
Francis M. Lyne 87 of Wheaton formerly of Hillside. Beloved Husband of Frances B. nee Crimmin. Loving father of Mary (Axel) Writtenwood, Timothy, Michael (Cathy), Kevin (Elizabeth), Patricia (Bob) Krawczykowski, Thomas (Jeanine Rapp), Joseph (Andrea), Peggy (Rick) Smolke, Susan (Jake) Hall, Kathleen (Pete) Dragovich, Kelly (Bill) Taylor, Maureen (Dwayne) Richards, Jennifer (Ray) Baker and Christina (Dean) Bruno. Grandfather of 37. Preceded by his brothers and sister The Most Rev. Timothy J. Lyne, Mary (Paul) McCloskey and John Lyne. Uncle and great uncle to many. Funeral services Monday, March 18 at 9:15 am from Brust Funeral Home 135 S. Main St. Lombard to St. James the Apostle Church Glen Ellyn for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2–8 PM In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Disease Research 22512 Gateway Center Clarksburg, MD. 20871 Info 888-629-0094
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now