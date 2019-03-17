|
|
Francis M. Lyne 87 of Wheaton formerly of Hillside. Beloved Husband of Frances B. nee Crimmin. Loving father of Mary (Axel) Writtenwood, Timothy, Michael (Cathy), Kevin (Elizabeth), Patricia (Bob) Krawczykowski, Thomas (Jeanine Rapp), Joseph (Andrea), Peggy (Rick) Smolke, Susan (Jake) Hall, Kathleen (Pete) Dragovich, Kelly (Bill) Taylor, Maureen (Dwayne) Richards, Jennifer (Ray) Baker and Christina (Dean) Bruno. Grandfather of 37. Preceded by his brothers and sister The Most Rev. Timothy J. Lyne, Mary (Paul) McCloskey and John Lyne. Uncle and great uncle to many. Funeral services Monday, March 18 at 9:15 am from Brust Funeral Home 135 S. Main St. Lombard to St. James the Apostle Church Glen Ellyn for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2–8 PM In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Disease Research 22512 Gateway Center Clarksburg, MD. 20871 Info 888-629-0094
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019