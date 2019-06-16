Francis-Noël Thomas, 76; scholar, author, professor; of Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood and of the Fifth Arrondissement in Paris; passed away unexpectedly, May 8, 2019, at home. Remembered and mourned by his many friends: at Calvert House Catholic Center, University of Chicago [see https:// uofccatholic.com/ frank-thomas/]; in academic and literary communities in the US and France [see classicprose.com/ francisnoelthomas/]; and in his circle of colleagues and students as Professor of Humanities, Truman College, City Colleges of Chicago. The son of the late Michael V. Thomas and Angela Zarcone Thomas, he was born in Buffalo, NY, where he received a B.A. at Canisius College. Then he came to Chicago, where he earned an M.A. and Ph.D. at the University of Chicago. He is the author of "The Writer Writing: Philosophic Acts in Literature" and, with Mark Turner, "Clear and Simple as the Truth: Writing Classic Prose" [both from Princeton University Press], plus numerous articles, essays, reviews, translations. Among his many honors: Prix du Rayonnement de la langue et de la littérature françaises (Académie française); Truman College Distinguished Professor. Memorial Mass was held at Calvert House, University of Chicago. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com. Thomas , Francis-Noël



