Ret. Battalion Chief Francis P. "Frank" O'Connor C.F.D.
Francis P. "Frank" O'Connor, C.F.D., Ret. Battalion Chief, Age 78, U.S. Army Veteran, Born into Eternal Life on November 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Gilchrist) for 50 years. Loving father of Sheila, Maureen (Michael) Malloy, and Daniel (Jennifer) O'Connor. Devoted grandfather of Colleen, Katie, Matt, and Maeve Malloy; Grace, Danny, and Tommy O'Connor. Beloved son of the late Francis and Genevieve O'Connor. Dear brother of the late Marikay (the late Jack) O'Connor. Dear brother-in-law of Peg (the late Jack) Murphy. Fond uncle of John (Colleen) O'Connor, Eileen (Joe) Barrins, Patrick (Peggy) O'Connor, Tim (Diane) Murphy, Michael (Debbie) Murphy, and Patty (Matt) Mraz. Dedicated cousin and friend to many. Proud member of the Chicago Fire Department for 40 years and member of Firefighters Local # 2. Alumnus of Mount Carmel H.S (1961), and member of the Mount Carmel H.S. Family. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Holy Family Church on Friday, December 4, 2020 will be private for the O'Connor Family. Livestream of the funeral mass will be available using the link:

https://asimplestreaming.com/oconnor beginning at 11:00am. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mount Carmel H.S., 6410 S. Dante Ave., Chicago, IL 60637 are most appreciated. For Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or online at www.heeneyfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
Holy Family Church
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
