Francis (Frank) P. Raispis, 92, was born in Chicago, IL on May 1, 1927, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020.
Frank's greatest joy was teaching Latin and Greek to his countless students at St. Ignatius College Preparatory for over 50 years. After retiring he continued to tutor his students. Frank's love for St. Ignatius began when he attended school there in 1941 with his two brothers Joe and Jerry. After graduation, he went on to Loyola University of Chicago earning his bachelor's and master's degrees in Classics. He returned to St. Ignatius to teach Latin, Greek, History and served as college counselor, language department chair, assistant principal and principal. Frank was the first lay principal 20 years before another layman would be given that position. He also started the Frank P. Raispis '45 Scholarship Endowment Fund. He was one of the first recipients of the prestigious Golden Apple Awards and in 1987 became a member of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators. Frank received the distinguished Farrand Baker Illinois Teacher of the Year Award in 1996. He was also the first recipient of the Raymond T. Grant Educator of the Year Award. Frank received national recognition for his teaching of the Classics, as well as having received many other teaching awards.
Frank was preceded in death by his brothers Joe, Jerry, and sister Nancy. Frank was a beloved Uncle to the late Donna (John) Kopija, John Gilla, and Cindy (Dave) Schultz, and many other nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will follow at a later date at Holy Family Church.
Memorials may be made to the Frank P. Raispis '45 Scholarship Endowment, www.ignatiusalumni.org.
Frank was a holy and reverent man, a kind and distinguished gentleman. He prayed his rosary daily and loved our God above all things. "All that I am comes from You, and without You, I am nothing."
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020