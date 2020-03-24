|
|
Francis "Packey" Pfau, loving husband of Suzanne (nee Kelly), caring father of Cindy (Tom) Boland, Kevin (Jeannine) and Patrick; proud grandpa to Brian, Patrick and Tommy Boland and Kaitlyn (Nate) Grzegorek, Ryan and Dillon Pfau. Loved brother of the late Lucille (late Jack) Meyer, Charles (late Betty) Pfau, Geraldine (Van) Virva, Patricia Pfau; brother-in-law of Thomas (Adrian) Kelly, cherished uncle of many. Francis was born and raised in Berwyn, after marriage, resided in North Riverside for 38 years before moving to Homer Glen. Played second base for the Morton H.S. Mustangs (Class of '56), married for 60 years to his high school sweetheart. Enjoyed celebrating his grandchildren. Passionate fan of Notre Dame athletics. Visitation Wednesday 9am until private family service 11am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Private interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Please adhere to the CDC recommendation of a maximum of 10 people present. In lieu of flowers memorials to The Swifty Foundation appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2020