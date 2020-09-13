1/
Francis R. Gauer
Francis R. Gauer, 92, of Morton Grove, beloved husband of Barbara McDonough and the late Joan; loving father of Jeanette (Michael) DeMartino, James, Mary Kay (Chris) Mallen, Tim (Maria), and the late John (Linda); dear stepfather of Mary (Randy) Johnson, Nancy (Dave) Huber, Peg (Glenn) Siegele, Bob McDonough, and Molly (Tim) Simmermon; cherished grandfather and great grandfather of many; fond brother of Paul (Sandy), Marie Therese, Ralph (Mary), and the late Joseph. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 Saturday, September 19th from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Martha Church 8523 Georgiana Ave. Morton Grove, IL 60053 appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Simkins Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Martha Church
Funeral services provided by
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simkins Funeral Home
September 12, 2020
To The Gauer Family, Our Sincere Sympathy And Our Prayers Are With You At This Most Difficult Time. May Your Memories Bring You Comfort. The Laughlin Family
Mr. & Mrs. Chris Laughlin And Family
