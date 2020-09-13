Francis R. Gauer, 92, of Morton Grove, beloved husband of Barbara McDonough and the late Joan; loving father of Jeanette (Michael) DeMartino, James, Mary Kay (Chris) Mallen, Tim (Maria), and the late John (Linda); dear stepfather of Mary (Randy) Johnson, Nancy (Dave) Huber, Peg (Glenn) Siegele, Bob McDonough, and Molly (Tim) Simmermon; cherished grandfather and great grandfather of many; fond brother of Paul (Sandy), Marie Therese, Ralph (Mary), and the late Joseph. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 Saturday, September 19th from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Martha Church 8523 Georgiana Ave. Morton Grove, IL 60053 appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com
