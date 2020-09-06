1/
Francis Stephen
1917 - 2020
Francis "Frank" Stephen, Sr, 102, of Swisher, Iowa, formerly of Chicago, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Meadowview Care Center. Burial will be at a later day in Resurrection Cemetery, Chicago. Frank is survived by his children, Frank (Barb) Stephen, Jr. and Michele Cozzi; his grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandson; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; son in law, Alphonse Cozzi; brother, Al (Helen) Stephen; sisters, Sophia (Frank) Perz, Jean (Emil) Mihalovich, and Mary (Joe) Karalewski. Frank was born the son of Michael and Salomeja Mrozinska Szczepan on December 23, 1917 in Chicago, IL. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nita Jeffrey
Acquaintance
September 2, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE



A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
