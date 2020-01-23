|
of Palos Hills passed away on January 19, 2020 after a long illness. He was a career Navy Veteran who loved Dodge cars. He is survived by sister Lee Lipinski, Brothers Philip Lipinski (Eleanor), Ronald Lipinski (Karen), Les Lipinski (Jean) and stepbrother Fred Michalski (Ruth) as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister Mary Zupancic and her spouse Frank, stepsisters Leona Zurek and her spouse Joseph, Dolly Wolski and her spouse Ted and stepbrother Edmund Michalski.
Visitation will be held Sunday 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 12:30 pm at Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home 11028 Southwest Hwy, Palos Hills, IL. Interment Private. For information or to express your condolences visit www.palosgaidasfh.com or call 708-974-4410
