Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
the chapel of St. Mary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis W. O'Brien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis W. O'Brien Obituary
Francis W. O'Brien passed away on December 3, 2019. Loving Husband to the late JoAnn (nee Eaheart) and loving Father to the late Michael O'Brien. Francis is survived by his wife of 20 years Virginia; Son John (Jing) O'Brien. Grandfather to Jade and Michelle. Beloved Step-Father and Step-Grandfather to many. Francis was a longtime member of the Eiche Turner Club, and proud U.S. Army Veteran. Visitation will be held Friday December 6, 2019 at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd Street, Oak Lawn. Friends and Family asked to gather Saturday December 7, 2019 for a funeral service in the chapel of St. Mary Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Download Now