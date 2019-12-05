|
Francis W. O'Brien passed away on December 3, 2019. Loving Husband to the late JoAnn (nee Eaheart) and loving Father to the late Michael O'Brien. Francis is survived by his wife of 20 years Virginia; Son John (Jing) O'Brien. Grandfather to Jade and Michelle. Beloved Step-Father and Step-Grandfather to many. Francis was a longtime member of the Eiche Turner Club, and proud U.S. Army Veteran. Visitation will be held Friday December 6, 2019 at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd Street, Oak Lawn. Friends and Family asked to gather Saturday December 7, 2019 for a funeral service in the chapel of St. Mary Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019