Francis William Schumacher; age 89; Beloved husband of 61 years to Mardell nee Koop; Loving father of Linda (Brian Medalis), Randy (Jennifer) and the late Julie Ellyn; Proud grandfather of Steven and Riley; Dear brother of John, Marge and the late James, Lois and Andy; Cherished son of the late Ella and Anselm. Frank was an MP and in the Honor Guard in Korea and worked at the Cook County Sheriff's Dept until age 82. He was a caring and supportive father and grandfather who set a great example for his son and grandson. His ready wit and willingness to help others exemplified his life. His sense of humor, zest for life, and love of family helped him survive decades with cancer. Visitation Thursday 3:00 - 10:00 p.m. and Friday 10:00 a.m. until time of Service, 11:00 a.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019