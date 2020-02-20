|
Francisca C. Somday. Beloved wife of James. Loving sister of Maria Dolores (Thomas) Fischinger and other siblings in Peru. Dear Aunt of Guillermo Macedo Caçeres, Maria (Christopher Walter) Fischinger and Dolores (Feodor) Gloss and other nieces and nephews in Peru. Great Aunt of Joe, Mary, Rose, Michelle, Patricia, Kristi, Sucie, Isaac, Nicholas, Valentino, Veronica, and other great-nieces and great-nephews in Peru. Her journey as a teacher began in her birthplace of Peru and continued until her retirement in Chicago. She loved to teach, she loved children, she loved to teach children. She loved the Montessori method. She met, fell in love with and married James in Peru and moved with him to the United States. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2016. She passed peacefully in her sleep with her husband by her side. Visitation Saturday February 22, 9:30 am until time of funeral Mass 10:30 a.m at St. Clare of Montefalco Church, 2650 W. 55th St. Interment private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020