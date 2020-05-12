Francisco Miranda, 97 yr old loving husband of 73 years to Santiaga, dad to 9, grandfather, great grandfather to many passed away May 9. In 1942, Francisco, a 22 yr old suit-tailor came to America under the Bracero Program which allowed contractual workers to work in agriculture. Labor shortages demanded a need for immigrant labor caused by World War II. To resolve this matter, the U. S. and Mexico signed an agreement in 1942, the Bracero (someone who works with their arms) Program which allocated temporary work visas to Mexican immigrants. Dad worked in California, Texas and Pennsylvania fields as a ranch hand was paid $3.00 a day for 12-hr day work with high temperatures, extremely demanding and wearing in physical terms. He followed the legal steps to have his wife and 6 children join him in 1959 and assimilate. He loved telling stories of his life, as he got off the train to America there was food of all sorts and fresh air, saying, "I am not going to stop working to give my family opportunities necessary to live a better life." He changed the course of his life and his children. He became an American Citizen, worked and retired as a supervisor/driver for the Village of Lincolnwood, took pride in all he accomplished. The most important people in his life, his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He took pride in his vegetable/flower garden. Dad will be truly missed, was always an inspiration, our hero in a million ways.





