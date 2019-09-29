|
Franco Lenzini, 61, born in Pievepelago, Italy, passed away on September 27, 2019, surrounded by his family after a hard fought battle with cancer. Franco worked in the wine and liquor distributing industry for the last forty years holding positions of Vice President of Sales for Pacific Wine Company, President of Platinum Distributing and General Manager of Wine and Spirits for Burke Beverage. Beloved Husband of Loretta; loving Father of Daniel and Michelle; cherished Nonno of Lily and Michael; caring Brother to Anna Maria (Adam); devoted son to Beatrice (Franco was preceded in death by his Father Luigi) and compassionate uncle and brother-in-law to many. Franco was married to his high school sweetheart, Loretta, for 38 years. Franco loved golf and never missed a Sunday tee time with his best friends rain or shine. A visitation will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Road, Highland Park, IL 60035. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 US-45, Indian Creek, IL 60061. Entombment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the NorthShore University HealthSystem Foundation (Kellogg Cancer Center), 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuner alhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019