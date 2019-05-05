|
80 of Naples, FL, formally Highland Park, IL. At rest May 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Emma nee: Coletta Loving father of Benedetta Tina Tiziano-Dreher (Corey Dreher) and Dominic Tiziano. Fond nonno of Nathan, Evan, Aidan and Logan Dreher. Dear brother of Grazia (Domenico Sr.) Nichilo, the late Giuseppe (Ida) and Nicola (Tamara) and a host of family and friends. Visitation Monday, May 6, 2019 from 3:00-9:00 pm. Funeral Tuesday, May 7, 2019 9:30 am from SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd. Highwood to St. James Church, mass 10:00 am. Entombment Ascension Cemetery. Memorials to Sacred Heart Guild of St. James Church, 134 North Av., Highwood, IL 60040 appreciated. 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019