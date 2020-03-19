Home

DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
Frank A. Lakowski

Frank A. Lakowski Obituary
Frank A. Lakowski, 95, of Huntley, died on March 15, 2020. He is survived by his children, Steve (Irene) Lakowski, Jeff Lakowski, Laura (Gary Jeffers) Lakowski, and Janice (Dave) Yost, his grandchildren, Kyle, Kenneth (Anne), Ryan, Kaylin (Branden), Samantha, and Karly, his great-grandchildren, James, Drew, and Ellie, his sister, Irene Raczka, many nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Roscoe.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years, Vivian (nee Wogelius) Lakowski, and his son, Frankie Lakowski.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 8:30am to 9:30am at DeFiore Funeral Home - 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Following visitation, a Funeral Mass will be held at 10am at St. Mary Catholic Church - 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to are requested. https://alz.org/

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2020
