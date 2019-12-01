Home

Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Church
Interment
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Resources
Frank A. Niziolek

Frank A. Niziolek Obituary
Frank A. Niziolek, 89, an avid golfer with a remarkable sense of humor from Itasca, passed away Monday, November 25. Beloved husband of Dorothy(nee Johnson); loving father of John (Katrina) and Frank (Marnie); proud grandfather of Tayler (Gina), Frank, Briana, Meghan, Danielle, and Mary; dear brother of the late Sophie (the late Al) Orgorzalek, the late Walter, the late Joseph (the late Marjorie), the late Theodore (the late Betty), and the late Lottie (the late Casey) Ciesla; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, December 4 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 333 S. Roselle Rd. (1/2 mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle, and on Thursday from 10:00am until time of Mass 11:00am at St. Peter the Apostle Church. Interment Friday 10:00am at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Info (630)529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
