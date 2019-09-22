|
Frank Angelo Pucci, Age 89, of Chicago, Beloved husband of Bernadette nee Pawelkiewicz. Devoted Father to Michael (Terri) Pucci, David (Wanda) Pucci, the late John Pucci, Suzanne (John) Mirabelli, and Alisa Pucci. Loving grandpa to Anna (Kevin), Christina, Michael Jr., and Samantha. Loving great-nonno to Cara and Gabrielle. Loving uncle and godfather to Robert Pucci. Preceded in death by his parents Angelo and Nellie Pucci and his brothers Peter and Louis Pucci. Proud United States Marine veteran and served as a Cook County probation officer for 33 years. He was known around Edgebrook for having a cigar in one hand and a hose in the other while watering the lawn. Frank will be deeply missed by all. A visitation will be held Wednesday September 25, from 3:00-8:00PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave, Chicago IL. A funeral mass will be held Thursday September 26 at 10:30AM at St. Mary of the Woods Church, 7033 N Moselle Ave, Chicago, IL 60646. Interment to follow at Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Mary of the Woods School or St. Jude's www.stjudes.org/give would be appreciated. For more information please go to www.smithcorcoran.com or call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019