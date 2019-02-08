|
May 12, 1934 to Jan 21, 2019 Married to Nancy, the love of his life, for 48 years. Children Laura Sleeman, Frank A. (Deceased), Denise Mores, Rob Mores (Deceased). Grandchildren Joe Mores, Amber Blackshaw (Deceased) Giovanni and Sheamus Blackshaw. Formerly of the Dyna-Tones and Dr. Bop and the Headliners. His family and his music were his life. Please omit flowers. Memorial Feb 11, 2019 at St. James the Less 550 Sunset Ridge Rd Northfield, IL 60093 Visitation 10:00 AM Service 11:00 AM
