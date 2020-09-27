Delphine Bugos (nee Wolak-Gobreski) passed away on July 28, 2020.Frank Bugos passed away on September 9, 2020.They are survived by children Liesa (Patrick) Gordon, Richell (Tom) Sandonato, Aurieann (Robert) LaPata; cherished grandparents of nine; devoted great grandparents of four; fond aunt and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Saturday October 3rd 2020 from 11 A.M. until time of Memorial Service 12:00 Noon at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required. Funeral information (708) 532-3100