|
|
On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Frank Archie Balow passed away at age 79. Frank was born on April 10, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to Frank Wills Balow and Katherine Theresa Benzinger Balow. He grew up in Oak Park with his brother Eric and four sisters Pam, Holly, Kyle, and Sherry. He received his engineering degree from the University of Cincinnati where he was a proud member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity before going on to work for Goss International eventually retiring as Chief Engineer. In addition to being a loving father, grandfather, and an avid golfer, Frank was known to all as a generous, loyal, and kind man that was quick to smile. Throughout his life he was the consummate engineer, always building something, trying to figure out how something worked, or trying to make something better. Frank is survived by his two children Stephanie and Tony, all of his siblings save Pam who recently lost her battle with cancer, Elaine his loving companion of many years, and her family who adopted him as one of their own. Frank will be missed by all those that knew him, and we know that wherever he is right now he is trying to see when the next Cubs game is on. Due to the current COVID situation, memorial services will be held at a future date. For those wishing to do so, donations can be made in Frank's name to the to combat Parkinson's Disease.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2020