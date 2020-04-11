|
|
Frank B. Guido, 73, of Chicago passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra L. Kinder-Guido for 38 years. Dear brother of Kathleen Rozhon (John, deceased); fond uncle of Kelly Stepps (Patrick); and fond great uncle of Anthony J. and Angelina Stepps. Predeceased by father Frank Guido, mother Alma Guido (nee Sarcletti), and brother Craig Guido. Frank passed away at Rush United Medical Center where he had been hospitalized since March 21st and had been diagnosed Covid-19 positive. Frank, a Chicago native, grew up in Chicago's westside Italian neighborhood and Cicero, IL. He attended the University of IL starting at then campus on Navy Pier, later at U of IL Circle, graduating with a BS degree. Following graduation, he began his life work in Social Services with Cook Co. Dept. of Public Aid, Illinois Dept. of Public Aid and Illinois Dept. of Human Services. Frank and Sandra met through their work and married Sept. 12, 1981. Frank had many interests. He loved traveling and was looking forward to going to Denali National Park, Alaska. He had a love of movies, a keen interest in investing, adding to his coin collection, and gardening. He was particularly adept at container plantings putting together the most stunning combinations. Frank was a friend to many and greatly enjoyed interacting with neighbors children, where his inner-child was on display. Described by a neighbor as having a larger than life personality, remembering details about others, making them feel special and important. He often helped others during their times of distress. Services have been held. Memorial donations may be made to PAWS Chicago. A memorial service is planned for later in the year when we are able to once again gather together. For information www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com 773.472.6300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020