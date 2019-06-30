|
Frank Bender, beloved husband and best friend for 62 years of the late Mona; loving father of Caryn (late Eddie) Rubin, Lori (Marc) Shaffer, Mark (Susie) and Michael (Katari); adored grandpa of Marissa, Courtney (Jason), Randi (Doug), Justin (Jackie), Jamie (Wells), Hayley, Jared (Kellie), Joshua and Andrew; proud "Gpa" of Eden, Avery, Cooper, Charlotte, Josie, and Sloane; devoted son of the late Morris and Rose Bender; treasured uncle and friend to many. Graveside service Monday, 11:00 a.m. at Waldheim Cemetery, Gate 286, 18th & Harlem, North Riverside. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , would be appreciated. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019